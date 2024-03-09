¿Está en venta Perfil?

Varias fuentes indican que Fontevecchia inició el proceso de venta. ¿Quién seria el candidato a quedarse con el multimedio?

Jorge Fontevecchia arrancó el proceso de venta de su multimedio. Las conversaciones comenzaron hace unos meses atrás. El empresario que se amplió en sus plataformas, para muchos imprudentemente en el contexto del país, ve ahora que los números no cierran.

La operación de venta aún no se ha concretado ya que el actual dueño de Perfil quiere mantener la llave de control de contenidos en los medios que viene administrando.

En ese punto se trabó con un empresario que se mostró interesado en adquirir el diario, la radio y las dos señales de televisión, entre otros productos mediáticos.

Se trata de dueño de Radio del Plata, el “carnicero” titular de la Cámara de Frigoríficos, Ricardo Bruzzese.  Vinculado con sectores kirchneristas, Bruzzese conduce la AM 1030 desde tiempos de pandemia, con magros resultados.

Fontevecchia ya probó el sistema de asociarse en las señales de TV como Net TV y Caras TV. Sus licencias tiene dos años más de explotación. Kuarzo Entertaiment Group es socio en el primero mientras que Crónica TV se asoció en Bravo TV. Todo está realizado con el concepto de poco gasto operativo y enlatados. Los socios de Fontevecchia se quejan de las intromisiones del periodista y su falta de criterio televisivo.

A todo esto, los trabajadores reclaman mejores salarios y condiciones de trabajo, cuestiones que se han ido complejizando en el contexto del ajuste.

Bruzzese quiere que se desprenda de todo. Por ahora, las negociaciones están estancadas.

 