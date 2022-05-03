Está preso, pero cobra presentismo y horas extras como empleado municipal

El caso fue revelado por Eduardo Feinmann.

Eduardo Feinmann reveló en su programa de LN+ el insólito caso de un empleado de la Municipalidad de Morón que sigue cobrando su sueldo pese a estar preso por homicidio. El periodista mostró los recibos de sueldo de Jonathan Huviller, detenido en la unidad 9 del Servicio Penitenciario Bonaerense.

El padre del detenido, Héctor Huviller, también es empleado de Morón y estuvo detenido por una causa de narcotráfico, según contó el periodista. “El jefe y protector de ambos es Diego Spina, secretario de Obras Públicas de Morón”, agregó.

Spina pasó por todos los cargos. En 1998,  Martín Sabbatella lo nombró director de prensa de la Municipalidad. Luego, pasó a ser Secretario de Gobierno y más tarde llegó lo mas dificil de su pasado turbulento: en 2012 fue presidente del Club Deportivo Morón, donde tuvo una gestión muy discutida.

También trabajó en el Hospital Posadas y en la AFSCA.