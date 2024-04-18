Estado de confusión en sectores opositores mientras la mini motosierra avanza

Como ejemplo hay tres posturas en el radicalismo sobre la nueva Ley de Bases. Negociaciones en varios frentes.

Milei es como un meteorito en medio de la volcánica sociedad hastiada de las viejas fórmulas. Sectores de la oposición navegan en la confusión reinante de un gobierno que pese a su polémico estilo y contradicciones internas, de todas maneras avanza.

Un ejemplo de este impacto es el estado de ebullición reinante en el radicalismo, fuerza clave  para sacar la nueva Ley de Bases enviada al Congreso. Hay al menos tres posturas bien marcadas. Están los sectores refractarios a Milei que reaccionan a sus ataques con un intención de complicarle el camino y ser cero abiertos a las negociaciones con las que insiste Guillermo Francos.

Por otra parte, hay un sector mayoritario de legisladores que conduce el cordobés Rodrigo de Loredo, que comprenden que hay que ser colaborador en esta instancia coyuntural, viendo encuestas y por miedo a quedar a espaldas de lo que pensaría un parte importante de los votantes anti k. Esas capas dirigenciales de la UCR creen que ya habrá tiempo de pintarse la cara.

Por último, están los colaboradores de la necesidad, es decir los que dependen de la billetera de Nación. Allí se ubican en primera filas los gobernadores como el mendocino , Rodolfo Suárez. Los conservadores del partido tiene fuertes contradicciones con el rol que cumple otro radical en el gobierno , el ministro de defensa Top Gun Petri. Temen quedar fagocitados y ir perdiendo identidad en la provincia.

Lousteau es un presidente partidario sin poder real, escrachado en la fiebre tuitera de Milei y restando cohesión interna entre sus correligionarios.

Por su lado, el gobierno aprovecha este mar de dubitación con una velocidad más acorde a las circunstancias de la paciencia de los sectores medios, principal blanco del ajuste. El envious del nuevo paquete legislativo cuenta con grandes chances de ser aprobado. Hay gritos que tapan las manos amigas que se tienden a la casta para sacar las iniciativas. Real Politic con campera de cuero y pelos revueltos

Horacio Caride.

 