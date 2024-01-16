Estalló la interna de los Peteco por el episodio con Villarruel

Uno de los hermanos que es funcionario de LLA forzó un comunicado para pedir disculpas.

En cada familia argentina se cuecen internas políticas y los Carabajal no podía ser la excepción. Tras el agraviante gesto de Peteco,  en momentos qué ingresaba entre el publico del festival de Jesús María la vice Victoria Villarruel, el conjunto familiar sacó un comunicado desmarcándose del cantante.

El mitico clan santiagueño parece no tener homogeneidad política en estas circunstancias de reavive del fuego de la grieta nacional.

El mismo Peteco contó que uno de sus primos entró como funcionario de cultura del gobierno de Milei. Hasta ese cargo lo llevó otro santiagueño , ella actual Subsecretario de Cultura , Iván Camaño.

En el comunicado se dejo en claro que “lo vertido en el escenario no representa el pensamiento promedio del grupo“.

Peteco protagonizo otro escándalo , en uno nota de Rum Rum del Espectáculo, de Crónica TV.  “Tomátela gil “, le disparó el músico a uno de los conductores que repudió lo que hizo.