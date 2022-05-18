Estalló Ventura por Rial

Luis Ventura volvió a estallar frente a declaraciones de su ex amigo Jorge Rial. Resulta que el ex conductor de Intrusos criticó al titilar de APTRA por no haber considerado en ninguna terna al programa señero de chimentos que ambos compartieron en la pantalla de América.

Según Luis , Rial lo ataca porque él le ha dicho en la cara un montón de verdades como que prohibía gente en sus programas que no aceptaban poner dinero para salir al aire.

Dijo además que no espere una buena devolución de los socios de APTRA ya que los maltrató levantando sospechas de que hubo premiaciones pagas.

Frente a cámara, Ventura desafíó a Rial a un mano a mano frente al publico.

 