Etchecopar escrachó a Viale con una foto de la final y luego intentó bajar un cambio

El conductor publicó una foto de su colega en el estadio de Miami y luego dijo que era un chiste.

La tensión viene hace rato. Aunque comparten la misma radio, Jonatan Viale y Baby Etchecopar no pasan por el mejor momento. El veterano hace tiempo viene cuestionando la “cercanía” de Viale con Milei. Hace pocos días, hizo una dura editorial contra los periodistas que iban a Olivos y lo metió en la bolsa. Ayer directamente lo escrachó en la Final de la Copa América.

“Joni viale en miami. Que buenooo, yo no pude, tengo radio”, publicó Etchecopar en un claro escrache a su colega, que viajó para ver ese partido. Los comentarios inundaron las redes y al rato el periodista pareció intentar bajar un cambio. Le contestó a Alberto Samid, que también publicó la foto de Viale, y dijo que todo era un chiste.

En la radio que ambos comparten nadie puede entender los motivos del tuit de Etchecopar.

Viale solo le contestó a Samid, un viejo adversario” “Tené cuidado. No dejan pasar antisemitas ni evasores”.