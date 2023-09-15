Eurnekian criticó a Milei por sus dichos sobre el Papa: “No está a la altura”

Dijo que el candidato libertario “no está a la altura para para juzgar al Papa”.

El empresario Eduardo Eurnekian se distanció de Javier Milei, quien fue su asesor, por sus críticas al Papa Francisco. “Totalmente fuera de lugar. No está a la altura para para juzgar al Papa“, dijo. Y dijo que le gustaría que el Pontífice viaje a la Argentina.

Eurnekian dijo que Milei fue “poco oportuno” en sus reiteradas críticas al Papa. “Es ampararse en la figura del Papa para sus burdos objetivos personales”, lanzó.

Cuando Fontevecchia le preguntó si le molestaba que le endilguen ser el “padrino” del candidato a presidente, Eurnekian fue muy claro: “Trabajan más de 3 mil personas en la empresa. Tenemos de todo. Son todos trabajadores”.