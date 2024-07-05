Eva TV: se viene un streaming peronista

El próximo 10 de julio se lanza el primer canal de streaming peronista: EVA TV. Los organizadores hicieron el lanzamiento a través de las redes. “Suscribite a nuestro canal de YouTube para no perderte de nada: https://bit.ly/evaenvivo”, dice el mensaje.

 

 

