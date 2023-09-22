Ex vocera de la Corte se inspira en el arte

Se llama Graciela Ramé. Tuvo una amplia trayectoria en el ámbito de la justicia que tuvo su etapa final como vocera de la Corte de la década del 90. Hoy alejada del poder judicial se inspira en el arte Kitsch como artista plástica. Forma parte de una interesante muestra en Espacio Zola, Emilio Zola 5164, Palermo Soho.

Graciela soprende con sus cuadros sobre mujeres con impacto visual y fina sensualidad. La pintora de la Corte, como en broma la llaman, dice que si habría que representa a la justicia con tres cuadros ella elegiría a Los Nenúfares de Manet , El Grito de Munch y poniendo una pizca de esperanza , La Primavera de Botticelli  . Pronto estará exponiendo en España.