EXCLUSIVO: Alberto Fernández se mueve en Madrid con una camioneta de 60 mil euros pero sería alquilada

Se trata de una Mercedes Benz modelo GLC 220 D4 Matic. ¿Cuánto paga?

Primero se viralizó una foto y luego apareció el video. En las imágenes se ve al ex presidente Alberto Fernández cargando nafta en una estación de servicio de Madrid. El video muestra una camioneta Mercedes Benz y también deja ver la patente: 1151 MMK. En las redes rápidamente circuló que esa camioneta de lujo habría sido patentada hace apenas un mes.

ExpedientePolitico pudo saber que la camioneta, modelo GLC 220 D4 Matic, está a nombre de Mercedes Benz Renting, un servicio de alquiler premium de la marca alemana para particulares o empresas. Si uno ingresa a la página web y cotiza ese modelo, la cuota mensual cuesta unos 610 euros y que el vehículo está valuado en 63.798 euros.

El renting es un contrato de alquiler a largo plazo en el que una de las partes (arrendador) compra un vehículo nuevo y cede su uso a la otra parte (arrendatario) a cambio de una cuota fija mensual, por un plazo de tiempo establecido y un kilometraje determinado. En algunos casos, el arrendatario puede terminar comprando el auto.

“Estrena un Mercedes-Benz a tu medida, pagando una cuota mensual fija durante todo el contrato, con seguro a todo riesgo y mantenimiento incluido”, se promociona el servicio en la web de Mercedes.

Alberto Fernández no viene teniendo suerte en Madrid. Primero fue fotografiado en una sucursal del Banco Santander, junto a Fabiola Yañez, luego se filtró un video en un hotel 5 estrellas, donde asistió para la cena de fin de año, y ahora el video con la camioneta de lujo.

De su futuro poco se sabe. El ex presidente dijo que se iba a quedar “por un tiempo” en Madrid pero todo indica que será un período largo. De hecho, Clarín reveló que ya tiene un contrato con el grupo privado Proeduca y que anotó a su hijo en un jardín de infantes.