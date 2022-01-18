EXCLUSIVO. Capitanich le prestó el avión de Chaco a “Wado” de Pedro para visitar a Milagro Sala

En el avión también viajó la ministra Elisabeth Gómez Alcorta.

Una vez más, el kirchnerismo duro marca una diferencia con Alberto Fernández por al situación judicial de Milagro Sala, que llegó a desmentir al presidente en público. Esta vez los enviados a Jujuy fueron el ministro del Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, y la ministra de Mujeres, Géneros y Diversidad, Elisabeth Gómez Alcorta, la ex abogada de la dirigente jujeña condenada.

Llamativamente, los dos ministros aterrizaron en Jujuy bien temprano, cerca de las 9.15, a bordo del avión oficial de la provincia de Chaco, que arrastra un historial de “viajes” polémicos donde hay hasta vuelos privados del gobernador Jorge Capitanich.

La aeronave de Chaco, un Lear Jet matrícula LV-CIO, despegó de Resistencia y llegó a Jujuy, pudo saber este medio.

El lunes, De Pedro había visitado a Capitanich y compartieron varios actos por obras en su provincia.

¿Por qué Capitanich le presta un avión a dos ministros? Una pregunta sin respuesta.

De Pedro, principal referente de Cristina Kirchner en el Gabinete, y Gómez Alcorta se entrevistaron con Milagro Sala en un acto claramente político. “Es necesario reconstruir una justicia que no persiga opositores y que garantice a las y los argentinos sus derechos, más allá de los poderes de turno. Es un principio básico del sistema republicano y la convivencia democrática”, tuiteó luego el ministro del Interior.

La visita generó un inmediato repudio de parte del gobernador de Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, quien apuntó directamente contra De Pedro y le recordó que es ministro de la Nación, “no de una Facción”. “Es inaceptable que los funcionarios que representan a todos los argentinos defiendan a delincuentes condenados por corrupción en tribunales de distintas instancias y no respeten las sentencias del poder judicial”, lanzó el gobernador. 

El cruce tuitero siguió escalando. “Me preocupa que el ex presidente del tribunal reconozca en audios que una dirigente opositora está presa ‘por la necesidad política de su Gobierno y no por sus delitos’”, respondió el ministro del Interior.