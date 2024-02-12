Tapia regresó de Venezuela en un avión privado que usa como si fuera propio

Es un Gulfstream G400, matrícula T7-SUE, administrado por el empresario Javier Faroni.

El presidente de AFA estuvo presente en la “final” entre Argentina y Brasil por el sub 23 y luego abordó un avión privado que lo trajo hasta Buenos Aires. Según registros aeronáuticos, “Chiqui” Tapia utilizó el Gulfstream G400, matrícula T7-SUE, uno de los aviones que administra el empresario teatral Javier Faroni.

El avión despegó de Fort Lauderale (Miami), hizo una escala en el aeropuerto de Maiquetía (Venezuela) y aterrizó esta madrugada en el aeropuerto de San Fernando a las 6:56.

En el video al que tuvo acceso este medio se puede ver a Tapia, con sus clásicas zapatillas blancas, saliendo del avión junto a otros tres hombres.

Tapia suele usar ese avión de lujo como si fuera propio. Pero en los papeles el dueño es Faroni, beneficiado por la AFA para vender las entradas de la Selección a través de la plataforma online Deportick. 

El sitio de esa empresa fue registrado el 2 de noviembre del 2021 por Marcela Viviana Faroni, diputada del Frente de Todos, hermana y socia de Faroni.