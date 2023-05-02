Sorpresa en LN+: se levantó el pase entre Feinmann y Viale

Una discusión entre los conductores generó tensión al aire.

La interna menos esperada. Los directivos de LN+ están preocupados por un cruce entre dos de sus principales figuras. Se trata de Eduardo Feinmann y Jonatan Viale.

La tensión, inesperada por lo que se ve al aire, generó que se suspenda temporalmente el pase de las 20, que generalmente marca el pico de rating del canal. “Está suspendido el pase por tiempo indeterminado”, confirmó un directivo del canal.

“Que raro esto“, dijo Viale al comenzar su editorial este martes. Al rato agregó: “Estamos haciendo un nuevo programa”. 

El último pase fue el viernes pasado. Por el feriado del 1 de mayo, el lunes Viale no estuvo en el programa.

 

 