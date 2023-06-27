Ola de renuncias en Tigre por la candidatura de Malena Galmarini

Renunció el hermano del intendente Zamora y otros dos funcionarios.

La candidatura de Malena Galmarini en Tigre ya tuvo su impacto. Al menos tres funcionarios presentaron este martes sus renuncias. ¿Se van al massismo?

El primero que renunció, según pudo saber Expediente Politico, fue el hermano del intendente, Mario Alberto Zamora, que se desempeñaba como Secretario de Gobierno y Secretario de Protección Ciudadana.

Los otros dos renunciados son el Secretario de Economía y Hacienda, Aníbal Mastroianni, y el Secretario de Protección Ciudadana, Pedro Ridosz.

¿Por qué se fueron? A nadie se le escapa el impacto político de la candidatura de Malena Galmarini, que tendrá todo el apoyo del massismo en la próxima campaña para destronar a Zamora.

El intendente presentó tres listas para las próximas elecciones, según reflejó Jorge Lanata en su programa del domingo. El conductor le habló al intendente y le recomendó que mire el próximo programa.