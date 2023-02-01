EXCLUSIVO. Bullrich le contestará a Arietto y no descarta pedir su expulsión de JxC

La ex ministra estará en TN para contestarle a su ex subordinada.

La ex ministra de Seguridad está furiosa después de haber escuchado la entrevista de Florencia Arietto en el programa “Solo una vuelta más”, donde cuestionó los operativos que terminaron con la vida de Santiago Maldonado y Rafael Nahuel.

Bullrich hasta ahora no contestó en las redes sociales, pero ya se comprometió a estar presente en el mismo programa de TN.

“La respeto y la quiero (a Patricia) pero tenemos metodologías distintas …. el Estado no puede dejar un muerto en los desalojos“, lanzó Arietto. Y mencionó los casos de Maldonado y Nahuel. Como si fuera poco, dijo que Bullrich “siempre dobla a 180”.

Bullrich lo tomó como una traición porque Arietto supo trabajar en el Ministerio de Seguridad durante su gestión. Es más, según pudo saber este sitio, no descarta pedir su expulsión de Juntos por el Cambio, aunque la abogada no tiene ningún cargo concreto.

A nadie se le escapa el dato que Arietto ahora está haciendo campaña junto a Diego Santilli y que Bullrich impulsa a Cristian Ritondo.