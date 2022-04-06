Éxito judicial del gremio Bancario

El gremio liderado por Sergio Palazzo logró un fallo judicial a su favor en el reclamo del reencuadramiento de unos 1500 empleados pertenecientes a la empresa  del  Banco Nacion , Nación Servicios SA,  que se dedican a la emisión de la tarjeta SUBE

Estos trabajadores se encontraban en un limbo interpretativo de su representación sindical , cuestión que ahora la Sala IV de la C’amara  Nacional de Apelaciones del Trabajo puso en su lugar apropiado.

El fallo significó ‘un revés para el gremio de Comercio, de Armando Cavalieri,  que contaba cómo afiliados a estos trabajadores.  La justicia consideró que la Asociación Bancaria “es la que tiene mejor aptitud jurídica para representar a los dependientes la empresa Nación Servicios S,A”.

A todo esto, Palazzo sumó “el encuadramiento en la actividad de los trabajadores de la banca digital” pertenecientes al Grupo Openbank Argentina S.A.