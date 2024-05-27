Explosiva entrevista de Alberto: sus roces con Cristina y el “acuerdo” con Clarín

El ex presidente habló de su frustrado gobierno.

Alberto Fernández dio una extensa entrevista con Pedro Rosemblat y habló mucho de todos los temas. Su relación con Cristina Kirchner, las disputas con Clarín, y las reiteradas explicaciones sobre la Fiesta en Olivos.

El ex presidente recordó que las críticas de Cristina comenzaron en julio de 2020, con un tuit picante. “No había necesidad de hacer eso y a partir de ahí empezaron muchos debates con Cristina. En muchos casos ella estaba equivocada”, dijo.

Fernández pidió una renovación en el peronismo.

 