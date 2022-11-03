Fabiola Yáñez hizo otra tapa de revista

La primera dama vive una realidad paralela. Lejos de los problemas de todos los días, Fabiola Yáñez se recuesta en las revistas de peluquería. Otra vez fue tapa de Caras. ¿La excusa? Hablar de un desfile binacional en el marco del 60 Aniversario de las relaciones diplomáticas entre Corea y Argentina.

En la entrevista también le preguntaron por su hijo Francisco. Dijo que es tranquilo, observador y la inspira. Y anuncia un convenio para la construcción de 24 sedes de “Casa Amor”  que replican el modelo de Casa Garrahan en todo el país. “Soy una agradecida”, confesó. En las redes no se lo perdonaron.