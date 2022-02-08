El hijo de una funcionaria K (ex ARI) está entre los líderes de la protesta contra Lewis

Facundo Odarda es legislador provincial por el Frente de Todos.

Se trata de Facundo Montesino Odarda, el hijo de Magdalena Odarda, la presidenta del Instituto Nacional de Asuntos Indígenas (INAI), cuestionada por su participación en los conflictos mapuches.

El joven además es legislador provincial en Río Negro por el Frente de Todos.

Su carrera política arrancó como concejal de Viedma por el ARI-CC, la fuerza que lideraba Elisa Carrió. En 2019 su madre lo postuló como candidato a legislador provincial.

Su madre, Magdalena Odarda, se fue del ARI en 2017 para conformar una fuerza política provincial, que se llamó Río.

El año pasado, el joven legislador fue el único legislador de ese bloque que no acompañó un proyecto de repudio contra los ataques mapuches en Bariloche y El Bolsón. 

Ahora es noticia porque formó parte del grupo de kirchneristas que fueron a protestar a Lago Escondido, un viejo conflicto con el inglés Joe Lewis. Entre los líderes de esa protesta también estuvieron el dirigente de la CTA Alfredo “El vikingo” Meyer”, y el ex dirigente montonero Julio César Urien.

 