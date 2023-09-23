Facundo Pastor fue tomado de ejemplo como los ataques de Milei a la prensa

El periodista había protagonizado un entredicho fuerte con el libertario. Este lo habría amenazado. Otros periodistas contaron la historia.

Ocurrió hace unos meses. El periodista involucrado, Facundo Pastor , no quiso darle trascendencia. Se cruzaron en el hall del canal América. El político libertario lo acusó de “ensobrado” , y lo amenazó : “si llego a presidente no vas a trabajar en la puta vida”.

Según cuentan Milei lo acusa de haber realizado una “operación ” en su contra por supuestas ventas de candidaturas.  Se habla de un zamarreo.

Milei viene haciendo una avanzada en la campaña contra lo que llama “periodistas pauteros” avisando el fuego contra periodistas críticos a su figura.

El grave episodio no ocurrió el 14 de setiembre como dijo Rial. Este medio lo dio a entender mucho antes al enterarse del mismo en al sección Enigmático.

Un periodista fue amenazado por Milei

 

 

Facundo Pastor dio su propia versión , en su programa de radio. Pastor afirmó que lo sucedido fue un “incidente” que ocurrió meses atrás. Confirmó que se hizo eco de las denuncias de compras de candidaturas entre los libertarios. Le ofreció derecho a réplica a Milei peor no lo aceptó.

“Cuando salí del estudio , me encontré que Milei estaba por entrar para otro programa. Cuando lo quise saludar me quitó el saludo. No es cierto que me pegó. Si medio un montón de cosas”. Esas cosas fueron “prepárate si yo llego a ser presidente”. Aceptó que la filtración fue para hacer campaña en contra de Milei.

“No hago operaciones politicas” , afirmó Pastor que quiere dar por superado el problema con Milei.