Falsa alarma: por que aterrizó el avión de Messi en Rosario

La aeronave llegó y se fue sin pasajeros. Los motivos

A un día de la balacera al supermercado de la familia Roccuzzo y la amenaza a Lionel Messi, este viernes sorprendió la llegada al aeropuerto Internacional de Rosario del avión que el capitán de la selección Argentina utiliza habitualmente para trasladarse tanto él como su familia.

Se especuló que el avión podría haber ido a a buscar a un familiar pero luego trascendió que llegó y se fue sin pasajeros.

Según pudo saber Expediente Político, la aeronave venía de San Fernando y fue a cargar combustible para realizar un vuelo a Estados Unidos, donde se someterá a una revisión técnica.

Tras la amenaza no hubo declaraciones públicas del entorno del futbolista y tampoco de la familia de su esposa.