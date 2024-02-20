Fantino avisó que sigue distanciado de Avila

En su programa radial, Alejandro Fantino avisó que no se mete en los medios públicos y que sigue enemistado con Juan Cruz Avila. “Ya les dije que no tengo nada que ver con Juan Cruz Avila, Si él esta poniendo gente en los medios públicos … hace diez años que no tengo nada que ver (con él) … coincidí un tiempo en ESPN y después me puso esto (por su radio), donde esté Avila no voy a trabajar, me están operando”, lanzó.

 