Fantino denunció una cuenta fake

Alejandro Fantino hizo una denuncia para que den de baja una cuenta trucha, que utiliza su imagen y tiene más de 18 mil seguidores. La cuenta es ale_fantino. En ese espacio se suelen publicar video o fotos tomadas de los medios.

El conductor contó ese episodio cuando estaba hablando de la interna en la AFI luego de la salida de Posse, acusado de espiar a varios ministros.