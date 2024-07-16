Fantino echó a su amigo “Tronco” por un papelón en su radio y pidió que se investigue

Tuvo que pedir perdón por un mensaje ofensivo de un oyente.

Alejandro Fantino tuvo que poner la cara por un papelón que salió al aire en su radio Neura. Ocurrió el viernes, en el programa de su amigo” Tronco”, un personaje que viene siendo su ladero hace años en la radio y que ahora tiene programa propio. O tenía hasta ahora.

Lo que ocurrió es que se puso al aire el mensaje de un oyente haciendo un “chiste” ofensivo que se metía con temas muy sensibles. El conductor reaccionó con una sonrisa y al rato el tema se hizo tendencia.

Fantino no tuvo otra opción que echar a su amigo, levantar el programa, y despedir a la productora que dejó que ese mensaje salga al aire. “Hay cosas que no entran dentro de la categoría humor, no son chiste estas cosas, es aberrante y es enfermo”, dijo el conductor.

Además, adelantó que la radio facilitará el teléfono del oyente si lo pide la Justicia para que se investigue el hecho.