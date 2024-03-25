Fantino habló de la tensión entre Villarruel y Milei y de la crisis del periodismo

El periodista dijo que la gente sigue apoyando al Presidente pese a las malas noticias.

Alejandro Fantino admitió que la tensión entre Javier Milei y Victoria Villarruel no le hace bien al gobierno aunque destacó que hasta ahora esa interna no explotó.

El periodista reflexionó sobre la gestión de Milei y el impacto que tuvo en los medios y en las redes sociales. “Milei psicotizó al sistema, porque el sistema no lo entiende. A nosotros, a los periodistas, nos sacó del lugar único. Y a la política la bajó del pedestal”, opinó.