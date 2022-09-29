Fantino queda afuera de ESPN

Es por sus dichos agraviantes con tras figuras de la señal. Quién lo reemplazará.

Si Alejandro Fantino buscaba impacto con su nueva creación en los medios, Neura Media, puede decir que la consiguió en menos de 72 horas, pero no de la mejor manera: lo acaban de echar de ESPN.

“Que nunca más nadie en el periodismo clásico como lo hizo Mariano Closs venga y me diga: ‘Esto es fútbol’. A mí nadie me patea el pecho, no soy un mercenario, tengo los huevos grandes”, calentó motores el lunes al debutar con Neura Media.

“Vamos a hacer todo lo contrario a lo que hace el ‘Pollo’ Vignolo, uno debe construirse con su contrario, no es contra él, es contra lo que representa él en el periodismo deportivo”, aceleró en su embestida contra sus ex compañeros de ESPN.

Para que supieran que era en serio, Fantino advirtió que “lo escupo en la cara” al que le ofreciera volver a trabajar con Closs o Vignolo. “Me estarías faltando el respeto. Mi padre siempre me dijo: ‘Siempre de pie y nunca de rodillas'”.

A menos de 72 horas de sus dichos en Neura Media, las autoridades de ESPN decidió dar por terminado el único ciclo que le quedaba a Fantino en esa señal deportiva, ESPN Show. Ahora, su show seguirá en su “propio barco”.

Expediente Politico pudo saber que el colorado Liberman sería su reemplazo.