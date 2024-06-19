Fantino vaticinó que la Justicia podría agravar la condena a Cristina Kirchner en el caso Vialidad

La ex vice fue condenada a 6 años. Pero el fiscal pidió 12 años.

A su modo, Alejandro Fantino dio a entender que la Justicia podría confirmar en los próximos días la condena a Cristina Kirchner en el caso Vialidad. Y no descartó que la ex vice sea detenida. El fallo del Tribunal Oral está siendo revisado por la Cámara de Casación.

“No tengo información, pero si la Cámara confirma o eleva la condena, ¿qué pasa si se les ocurre detenerla?”, lanzó Fantino en su programa de Neura.

La Cámara de Casación debe resolver si confirma, revoca o modifica las condenas impuestas a la ex presidenta -de seis años de prisión– junto al empresario Lázaro Báez y el ex secretario de Obras Públicas José López, entre otros funcionarios. El fiscal de Casación, Mario Villar, pidió agravar la condena a Cristina hasta 12 años de cárcel, como solicitó el fiscal Diego Luciani durante el juicio oral.

Casación está analizando la decisión del tribunal oral desde febrero.

En el medio de la discusión, Fantino argumentó que una detención de Cristina Kirchner “seria contraproducente para el Gobierno”, porque podría generar ruido en las calles.