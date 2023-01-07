Los estrechos vínculos del laboratorio que produce el gel lubricante con el Movimiento Evita

Farmacoop es una empresa recuperada, única en el mercado famarcéutico. La Provincia le dio un negocio de 500 millones.

Farmacoop es un laboratorio único en el país. Surgió de la quiebra de Laboratorios Roux Ocefa y es administrado por sus propios trabajadores. Durante la pandemia, ya fue beneficiado por el Estado con la compra de alcohol en gel y test. Pero ahora el gobierno de Axel Kicillof le entregó en bandeja un negocio millonario: $500 millones para producir 1 millón de potes de gel lubricante.

La polémica compra de gel íntimo ordenada por el Ministerio de Salud de la provincia de Buenos Aires fue revelada este lunes por el Pelado en A24, pero ya era promocionada abiertamente.

El Gobierno bonaerense asegura que “el uso del gel lubricante disminuye las posibilidades de rotura del preservativo al tener relaciones sexuales y así evitar enfermedades de transmisión sexual”. El ministro de Salud de la Provincia, Nicolás Kreplak, defendió la campaña: “Estamos gestionando, cumpliendo la ley y cuidando a nuestra población. La compra de elementos de prevención y cuidado de la salud sexual no es algo nuevo. Siempre se hizo y todos los insumos tienen que ser proveídos por el Estado. Nada sorprende. Mal informan y confunden”.

El problema no es tanto el gel sino el laboratorio. Al frente de la cooperativa, tal como reveló el sitio Periodismo y Punto, están Bruno y Franco Di Mauro. El segundo era empleado del laboratorio hasta 2016 y regresó luego de la quiebra. Según pudo saber este medio, está ligado al Movimiento Evita. Eso explicaría la visita al laboratorio de Emilio Pérsico en junio de 2020, en plena pandemia.

Ese día, el funcionario que controla el Ministerio de Desarrollo Social se fotografió con Di Mauro, con el entonces ministro, Daniel Arroyo, y con otro funcionario de esa cartera, el “Vasco” Murúa, quien fundó el Movimiento de Empresas Recuperadas y ahora tiene un cargo de director en el Ministerio de Desarrollo Social. Depende de Pérsico.

En el mercado farmacéutico aseguran que también tendría algunos intereses en el crecimiento de Farmacoop.

Antes de esa visita, el laboratorio ya había recibido un espaldarazo del propio Alberto Fernández, que posó con Di Mauro en la quinta de Olivos.

A partir de ese momento, Farmacoop, que se presenta como el primer laboratorio recuperado del mundo, recibió la visita de decenas de funcionarios. Las fotos están publicadas en sus redes sociales.

En agosto de 2021, llamativamente, Pérsico se puso al frente de una de esas visitas con el entonces ministro de Economía Martīn Guzmán. “Hoy visitamos la Cooperativa Farmacoop junto al Ministro de Economía Martín Guzmán. Un laboratorio recuperado por los trabajadores en 2018 en el que actualmente se está produciendo el único test serológico nacional para la detección de la Covid-19”, publicó el Movimiento Evita en su sitio de Facebook. 

El laboratorio también fue promocionado ampliamente por los medios públicos y los que responden al oficialismo como Tiempo Argentino o Ambito Financiero.