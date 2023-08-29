Fátima reveló cuál fue la canción que despertó el romace con Milei y dijo si iría a Olivos

La relación lleva apenas dos meses.

En una entrevista con Radio La Red, Fátima Florez contó más detalles de su romance con Javier Milei. “Se hizo un click con un tema de Tina Turner, “Proud Mary”. A partir de ahí de ahi se hizo click y nos empezamos a ver de otro modo”, dijo.

La relación lleva apenas dos meses. A diferencia de otras parejas políticas, en este caso ya se conocieron muchos detalles. Fátima opinó que su romance no debería cambiar su carrera. “No creo que vaya a cambiar tanto, yo voy a seguir siendo la misma de siempre”, dijo.

¿Vivirías en la quinta Olivos?, le preguntó Facundo Pastor. “Yo viví siempre en Olivos cerca de la quinta y me llamaba la atención. Yo creo que hay que vivir el presente. Siempre fui así. Ahora la estamos pasando bien. Para qué proyectar otras cosas”, salió del paso.

En la entrevista, Fátima contó muchos detalles de la relación, quizás demasiados. “Anoche vino a comer spagheti”, dijo en el medio de la charla.

En el final, no pudo esquivar sus imitaciones. Primer Cristina y al final una Patricia diferente.