Faurie de visera pasea por cancilleria

El ex canciller de Macri, Jorge Faurie , suele caminar por loa alrededores del edificio diplomático , mimetizado entre la gente usando una visera en la cabeza. Faurie , un hombre de la casa, tiene reuniones permanentes por al zona de Retiro. Con loas funcionarios de carrera su palabra es muy respetada. Los asesores de Cafiero se enteran con recelo de estas roscas.