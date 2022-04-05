Fede Bal defiende Granizo pero no la vio

La pésima película protagonizada por Francella , encontró un defensor. Tras una caratara de críticas adversas, Fede Bal se ubicó del lado de defender el producto nacional estrenado en Netflix. El hijo de Carmen pidió parar con las críticas odiosas aunque admitió que todavía no tuvo tiempo de ver el film. La historia que cuenta las peripecias de un meteorólogo que al fallar un pronóstico recibe bocanadas de repudio, asi como tine detractores ha sido esta semanas de las más vistas en la pltaforma.