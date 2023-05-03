Volvió el pase entre Feinmann y Viale: “Nos reconcilió el Kun Agüero”

El último pase había sido el viernes pasado.

Llegó la pipa de la paz a LN+. Luego de dos días de tensión, Eduardo Feinmann anunció esta tarde que volvía el pase con Jonatan Viale. El conductor no hizo comentarios sobre la interna. “A las 19:50 arrancamos el pase como todos los días“, lanzó con una sonrisa.

Efectivamente, unos minutos antes de las 20 volvió el pase. “Nos reconcilió el Kun Agüero”, lanzó Viale en tono jocoso luego de una charla privada que habrían competido los dos conductores con el ex jugador. En cambio, Feinmann esquivó el tema y no dijo una sola palabra de la pelea con Viale.

El último pase fue el viernes pasado. Por el feriado del 1 de mayo, el lunes Viale no estuvo en el programa. Y ayer no hubo pase. “Que raro esto“, dijo Viale al comenzar su programa. Al rato agregó: “Estamos haciendo un nuevo programa”.

Unas horas antes, Feinmann se había quejado al aire por un comentario de Marina Calabró sobre las mediciones en LN+.