Feinmann calificó de desastrosa la gestión Doman

Eduardo Feinmann pisó fuerte a Fabián Doman al hacer un comentario crítico sobre el arranque de la gestión en Independiente de su colega. “Me parece que Doman no encuentra el camino, me parece que está un poquitín desorientado y le queda un poquito grande la presidencia del club, me cuentan los amigos, me da la sensación”, arremetió el periodista durante su programa de Radio Mitre.

Es cierto que Doman viene titubeando con respecto a definiciones como nombrar nuevo DT o explicar la herencia recibida. De todas maneras el comentario de Feinmann pareció quirúgico, “Doman está un poquitito verde para ser presidente del club”. Y finalizó: “Le mandamos un saludo igual… ¿no sé para qué te metiste en esa maestro?”.