Feinmann cruzó a Aracre y lo desafió al aire: “Voy a mostrar el paper, usted miente”

El funcionario lo había acusado de mentir. El periodista le avisó que va a mostrar el famoso paper.

Eduardo Feinmann y Antonio Aracre, el funcionario que renunció esta semana en medio de un escándalo, se cruzaron y se lanzaron acusaciones.

Todo comenzó cuando Aracre acusó al periodista de “homofóbico” porque Feinmann había dicho que era “un macho del off” luego de que tuvo que presentar su renuncia por una supuesta operación para desplazar a Sergio Massa.

Feinmann volvió sobre el tema y aseguró que Aracre había confeccionado un paper donde proponía una devaluación del 60. En ese momento, el ex funcionario tomó su teléfono y lo cruzó en Twitter. Lo tildó de “operador” y de “mentiroso”.

Cuando vio el mensaje, Feinmann no dudó en contestarle en su programa de LN+: “Le sugiero que mire el lunes a ver quién miente, voy a mostrar el paper que le entregó a periodistas de esta señal y de C5N donde habla de una devaluación del 60%. Acá hacemos periodismo”.

Y agregó: “Según el Banco Central, usted como CEO de Syngenta no liquidó 60 millones de dólares”.