Feinmann destrozó a Tenembaum por pedir el voto para Massa

“Si tenés un familiar que vote a Milei, tratá de convencerlo que vote en blanco”, dijo.

Eduardo Feinmann jugó a fondo contra Ernesto Tenembaum luego de que el periodista de Radio Con Vos admitió públicamente que iba a votar por Sergio Massa. “Es increíble, trabaja en un medio norteamericano, yo no sé que van a decir …. es su vida y su carrera”, lamentó el conductor de LN+ luego de acusarlo de pedófilo.

“Si tenés un familiar que vote a Mile, tratá de convencerlo que vote en blanco. Y si vota en blanco, convencelo para que vote a Massa”, había pedido Tenembaum esta mañana en su programa de radio.