Feinmann disparó el rating con un reportaje a Milei

Hizo un récord con la presencia del ganador de las elecciones.

Eduardo Feinmann logró un récord histórico para LN+ el día después de las elecciones. Midió 8 puntos con la presencia de Javier Milei, el hombre que provocó un tsunami en la política y en el país.

Durante la entrevista, Milei se mostró muy cauto en las respuestas. Trató de no hablar mal de los otros candidatos y admitió que aspira a ganar la Provincia. No obstante, se enojó cuando escuchó que su victoria responde al voto bronca.

Al final, Milei se cruzó con otro ganador del día: Jorge Macri. Se saludaron afectuosamente y contaron que se habían mensajeado. “Mauricio y Jorge son los únicos que me saludaron”, contó el libertario.