Feinmann: “En el gabinete hay un aprendiz de Rasputín, ligero para los negocios”

El periodista fue muy duro sobre lo que ocurrió en el Congreso con la ley ómnibus.

Eduardo Feinmann reveló la feroz interna que hay en el Gobierno y dijo que lo que ocurrió en el Congreso con la ley ómnibus no tiene antecedentes en la democracia argentina. “Fue un mamarracho, nunca vi algo igual”, dijo. Y agregó: “Nunca vi un comunicado marcando a los amigos y a los “traidores”.

Es más, el periodista dijo que si Javier Milei no cambia dos o tres personadas “van a terminar chocando”. “Me dijeron que hay un aprendiz de Rasputín, ligero para los negocios, con la soberbia de pensar que los demás no saben nada”, puntualizó.