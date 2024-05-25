Feinmann habló de su relación con el Pelado Trebucq en LN+

El periodista habló con Angel de Brito en su nuevo medio.

En una entrevista con Angel de Brito, Eduardo Feinmann dijo que se adapta fácilmente a los pases en la TV. “Tuve pases con Rial, Majul, Pastor, Viale, Trebucq y Rossi”, recordó. “Quien me conoce sabe que soy más sencillo de lo que parezco, con el Pelado nos estamos conociendo”, aclaró.

Feinmann dijo que tiene buena onda con la gente en la calle. Y admitió que se pone de mal humor cuando pide un tape en la TV y no sale. “Creo mucho en los equipos, yo no grito ni maltrato. Cuando hay un clima se traspasa en la pantalla”, aseguró.