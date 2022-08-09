Feinmann habló de Vila luego del escándalo de Canosa: “En 2020 me echó tres veces”

El conductor fue muy crítico sobre el escándalo en América.

“Acá el tema no es Canosa, el tema es mucho grave, es la censura previa….Que el dueño de un medio le haya impedido pasar un video tiene una gravedad inusitada“, arrancó Eduardo Feinmann en el pase con Pablo Rossi. Más tarde mencionó con nombre y apellido a Daniel Vila, y recordó que en ese mismo canal se habían pasado escraches a otros políticos como Patricia Bullrich.

La charla avanzó y finalmente Feinmann reveló que la pasó mal en 2020 en ese mismo canal: “Lo viví, lo sufrí por el 1 por ciento que dice la señora Canosa, en el 2020, en los últimos cinco meses, me echó tres veces, por decir el 1 por ciento”. 

El tema volvió en el pase entre Feinmann y Jonatan Viale. Hubo críticas muy fuertes a Vila nuevamente. Feinmann leyó una nota sobre el empresario publicada en el sitio de C5N.