Eduardo Feinmann: “O’Donnell se hace la independiente”

Mas roces entre periodistas por los dichos de Cafiero insultando a Lanata.

Eduardo Feinmann consideró cómplice de la situación que se generó con la entrevista del canciller Santiago Cafiero, en la que descalificó a Jorge Lanata.  “(María) O’Donnell sabia lo que iba a pasar, lo preparó, fue complice”, subrayó en el pase con Joni Viale por LN+.

El compañero de Lanata en Mitre, agregó que O’Donnell “es muy amiga de la portavoz de gobierno”, Gabriela Cerruti y que “la juega de periodista independiente, cuando no lo es”.

O’Donnell recapituló lo sucedido en el reportaje que le hizo a Cafiero y repudió que el funcionario haya insultado en inglés a Lanata. Sin embargo, en el momento radial la conductora se rió de los comentarios que disparó el canciller para defenderse de su papelón en la conferencia internacional con su precario manejo del ingles.