Feinmann le debe una cena a Losada

Carolina Losada fue al programa de Jonatan Viale y en el pase cruzó algunos “reclamos” con Eduardo Feinmann. La senadora dijo que el periodista le deba una cena, que le había prometido y nunca se concretó. En medio de risas, el periodista le dijo que esperaba un mensaje suyo, días atrás, cuando la elogió al aire como una posible vice del radicalismo. “Solo mando cuando algo está mal”, respondió ella.