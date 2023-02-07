Feinmann le propuso a Lanata un enroque de horarios

El primer pase del año entre Jorge Lanata y Eduardo Feinmann en radio Mitre volvió a mostrar la buena onda que hay entre los conductores. En medio de una charla distendida sobre las vacaciones, Feinmann le propuso a Lanata hacer un enroque de horarios. La primer propuesta fue cambiar toda una semana. “Ni en pedo”, le devolvió Lanata. Al final, Feinmann se conformó con un solo día.

“Un día yo vengo y hago la primera mañana”, prometió Lanata. Y agregó con una sonrisa socarrona: “Hasta se me ocurre el día”.

A la noche, en el pase entre Feinmann y Viale, Lanata estuvo de invitado y volvió a sacar el tema. “Se me armó quilombo con todo el equipo, nadie se quiere levantar temprano”, contó en tono de broma.

 

 

 