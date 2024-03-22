Feinmann reveló que Wado De Pedro pidió su cabeza cuando era ministro

El periodista Eduardo Feinmann contó que el ex ministro del Interior Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro pidió su cabeza cuando estaba en la pantalla de A24.

“Me hizo echar de A24. Durante la pandemia, cuando dije que ‘ahora eran 30 mil’, Wado De Pedro llamó a Daniel Vila y pidió que me echen”, contó.