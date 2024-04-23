Feinmann se enojó con Pettovello

Eduardo Feinmann se enojó con la ministra Sandra Pettovello, quien aseguró que no le atiende el teléfono, y la tildó de soberbia. Visiblemente molesto, dijo que ministra “era productora de Majul” y que solo la pudo entrevistar en la campaña.

En su programa de LN+, también criticó al entorno de Milei. Habló de un asesor que vive en Madrid, de su padre, y de otras personas a las que no identifico pero todos conocen en el mundo de la política.