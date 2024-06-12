Feinmann se enojó con “un periodista oficialista” por la denuncia de Pettovello

“Me suena a pura victimización, me da vergüenza haber solidarizado”, se quejó el conductor de LN+.

Eduardo Feinmann se enojó con la cobertura que le dio otro canal (hablaba de TN) a la denuncia que hizo la ministra Sandra Pettovello sobre una supuesta intrusión en una casa que tiene en el partido de Moreno. Ya se contó en varios lugares que hasta el propio fiscal de la causa no cree mucho en el hecho denunciado. En principio, solo se habría dañado un alambrado perimetral del barrio, pero no hay certezas que haya sido esa madrugada. Además se trata de un alambre de 30 cm que está por encima de un muro de ladrillos.

Ayer un periodista oficialista en otro canal, en un 678 del Gobierno, dijeron ‘entraron en la casa de Pettovello’… no ocurrió nada de eso… eran unos perros que ladraban. Me suena a pura victimización, me da vergüenza haber solidarizado”, se quejó Feinmann. En las redes todos interpretaron que se refería a Jonatan Viale, con quien terminó en muy malos términos.