Iglesias reflotó los supuestos acosos de Pettinato

La columnista de espectáculos dijo en LAM que el conductor y músico la acosaba y llegó a situaciones cercanas a una violación. “Pettinato me ponía la mano en la vagina”, afirmó con contundencia.

Iglesias laburó con Pettinato cuando era una estrella televisiva.

Su relato fue reafirmado por otras mujeres. Sin embargo, la diputada y ex panelista, Amalia Granata, se diferenció. “Las mujeres se le tiraban a él”, apuntó.