Fernández Barrio contó cómo fue una “espía” en la guerra de Malvinas

La periodista hizo un programa radial en inglés para desalentar a las tropas británicas.

Nicolás  Kasanzew  había dado a conocer un aspecto poco conocido de la guerra. Es el que protagonizó su ex compañera del noticiero 60 minutos, Silvia Fernández Barrio, como una “espía” que hizo un programa en radio Nacional, especial para las tropas británicas. En el mismo, trataba de desalentarlos con historias falsas, llamándose “Miss Liberty”.