Fernandez Díaz enfurecido con el Papa

Jorge Fernandez Díaz editorializó muy fuerte contra la figura del Papa Francisco . El periodista y escritor lo responsabilizó al Papa de profundizar la división de los argentinos y lo tildó de “mentiroso”. El conductor radial reaccionó así por la recepción que hubo en el Vaticano para miembros de la justicia afines a Cristina como Zaffaroni.

“Usted cavó la zanja por eso no se anima a venir “. sentenció el autor de El Puñal.

“Hay muchos lame culos del Papa”, siguió apuntando a colegas periodistas que siguen las informaciones de lo que ocurre en Roma.