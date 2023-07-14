Fernando Bravo se sacó con Massa por la acusación sin nombre

“O no tenés coraje, o sos un cagón o no tenés la verdad en tus manos”, dijo el conductor.

El conductor radial Fernando Bravo se sacó al aire por la reacción de Sergio Massa, que salió a acusar a economistas de la oposición de boicotear el acuerdo con el FMI.

“Digo, simplemente como ciudadano, si vos, ministro de Economía, tenés una certeza de que alguien con nombre y apellido ha ido al Fondo Monetario Internacional a decir que hay que ponerle trabas, a que no le den nada al gobierno actual para todavía dificultarle más la operativa económica y las operativas políticas que tiene con miras a las PASO, ¿no lo vas a decir?”, arrancó Bravo en radio Continental.

Y agregó: “O no tenés coraje, o sos un cagón o no tenés la verdad en tus manos. Porque una acusación de este tipo, tan en el aire, tan sin pruebas, sin nombre y apellido, no te la cree nadie. Lo que pasa Massa, que en boca de mentiroso, lo cierto se hace dudoso, dice aquel viejo refrán. Como tu credibilidad está realmente por el piso, que digas eso, no lo cree nadie”.