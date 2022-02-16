Filtraron escandalosos audios de Gabriela Michetti a Laura Alonso para pedir por un ex funcionario

“Laura, necesito que te juntes con un amigo mío”, dice uno de los audios.

Dijeron que iban a cambiar la forma de hacer política. Que las instituciones eran importantes. Pero ahora que no están en el poder, las cosas que se filtran de Cambiemos no los dejan bien parado.

No será el video de la “Gestapo”, pero los audios de Gabriela Michetti demuestran que el macrismo no solo armaba causas sino que también las desarmaba.

“Laura, necesito que te juntes con un amigo mío, que está trabajando conmigo además. Es una persona de confianza. Lo conozco hace mucho. Es realmente una súper buena persona y lo embocaste en una denuncia y encima Clarín lo nombró”, le pidió en su momento a Alonso, titular de la Oficina Anticorrupción.

El amigo en cuestión era Guillermo Pino y la denuncia era por irregularidades en el pago de publicidad de la Anses.

Para convencerla, Michetti le dijo q que Pino era un hombre “super espiritual” y que se encargó de hacer la comunicación del payaso Plin Plin. De los audios se desprende que Alonso accedió a reunirse con él.

Ahora, la Oficina Anticorrupción de Alberto Fernández abrió una investigación para saber en qué quedó todo eso.